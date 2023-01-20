France Pension Protests

High school students block their school Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023 in Paris. French workers angry over proposed changes to retirement rules are halting high-speed trains, disrupting electricity supplies and taking to the streets Thursday in a day of nationwide strikes and protests seen as a major test for Emmanuel Macron and his presidency. High school student unions are expected to join the protests by blocking access to some schools.

 NICOLAS GARRIGA/AP PHOTO

PARIS (AP) — Workers in many French cities took to the streets Thursday to reject proposed pension changes that would push back the retirement age, amid a day of nationwide strikes and protests seen as a major test for Emmanuel Macron and his presidency.

Demonstrations gathered thousands of people in the cities of Paris, Marseille, Toulouse, Nantes, Lyon and other places as strikes were severely disrupting transport, schools and other public services across the country.

Recommended for you