Climate UAE Turtles

Members of the Wildlife Rescue program of Environment Agency Abu Dhabi carry a sea turtle to release on Saadiyat Island of Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. Scientists hope the turtle will thrive back in its natural habitat, joining about 500 sea turtles that have been rescued, rehabilitated and released since Abu Dhabi’s Environment Agency (EAD) launched a program three years ago to aid turtles distressed by climate change and other issues.

 KAMRAN JEBREILI/AP PHOTO

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The baby sea turtle flapped its flippers as it was lowered into the ocean, only to be pushed back ashore by the strong tide. It tried again, and this time it made it, swimming fast and deep into Persian Gulf waters lapping at a string of beachfront tourist resorts.

Scientists hope the turtle will thrive back in its natural habitat, joining about 500 sea turtles that have been rescued, rehabilitated and released since Abu Dhabi’s Environment Agency launched a program three years ago to aid turtles distressed by climate change and other issues.

