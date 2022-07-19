Stuckey describes helping circuit's poorest citizens

SEBRING — The Public Defender’s Office defends the majority of individuals who are arrested in Florida. Private attorneys who represent the poor and indigent for free (pro bono – “in the public good”) are the other option.
Private criminal defense lawyers can require a $5,000 retainer on the jump, which wealthier defendants are happy to pay for good representation. Do lawyers that work for free provide less-than effective legal representation?
Absolutely not, says Aimilee M. Stuckey, 57, a private defense attorney in the 10th Judicial Circuit, which includes Highlands, Hardee and Polk counties.
“That’s a mistaken belief,” she said. “A lot of people say they wish they could afford a private attorney, but they get perfectly good representation with a pro bono lawyer. The public defenders are overwhelmed but they do a good job.”
Stuckey should know. The University of Missouri law graduate (2000) began her Florida law career in 2011, representing both paying and pro bono clients from drug charges and other criminal charges. She also donates hundreds of hours of time to counseling military veterans, single parents, and senior citizens on wills, trusts and other family law.
After her 2011 debut, she quickly rose to the post of managing attorney in the Criminal Conflict and Civil Regional Counsel in Bartow. By 2013, she was circuit chief.
She has a special place in her Day-Timer for military veterans, including a recent Marine veteran who paid a tree company $3,000 to cut down some trees.
Stuckey, you see, is also a Marine veteran. The Apopka native joined the U.S. Marines in 1986 and went to boot camp in 1987 – the year she turned 22. While at boot camp, she was rated Expert on the M-16, the highest of the three rankings than Marksman or Sharpshooter.
“I was assigned to go to Iraq for Operation Desert Storm, but the land war lasted only 90 hours, so I didn’t go over. I drove those big military trucks in the U.S. you see on the highway,” she said.
So, when the Marine veteran with the tree problem reached out on Facebook, she went to his aid.
“They took his $3,000 and left his yard a mess,” Stuckey said. “They crushed a utility shed and left limbs and branches all over the ground. I’m locating this person to make him pay for what he did to this Marine.”
And that’s just one of Stuckey’s pro bono cases, you see. The Florida Bar Association urges private attorneys to donate their services to low-income clients. Last year, she “no-billed,” or donated, more than 185 hours to clients.
Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada recently recently said, “It’s quite an honor to have this attorney practicing law before me. She just won an important pro bono award.”
Stuckey’s energy and dedication may be why she recently won the Florida Bar President’s Pro Bono Service Award for 2021. This award is given to an outstanding attorney for each of the state’s 20 judicial circuits.
“I was nominated by my peers on the 10th Judicial Circuit Committee, and I was chosen,” Stuckey said. “I’m not the only hard-working lawyer out there, believe me. But from now on, my name will be on that pamphlet, joining a lot of other great names who are still serving their clients.”
She pledges to continue her hard work.
“God is not glorified in mediocrity,” she said.