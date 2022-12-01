SEBRING — It’s time to celebrate the fourth-annual state art competition and see the creativity and artistic talent of the county’s middle school students.

Students from Avon Park Middle, Sebring Middle, Hill-Gustat Middle, Lake Placid Middle, Highlands Virtual School, private schools and home school students will be presenting an art exhibit from 5-6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, at The School Board of Highlands County’s District Office, Garland Boggus Board Room, 426 School St.

Recommended for you