SEBRING — It’s time to celebrate the fourth-annual state art competition and see the creativity and artistic talent of the county’s middle school students.
Students from Avon Park Middle, Sebring Middle, Hill-Gustat Middle, Lake Placid Middle, Highlands Virtual School, private schools and home school students will be presenting an art exhibit from 5-6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, at The School Board of Highlands County’s District Office, Garland Boggus Board Room, 426 School St.
Winning submissions from the annual Art in the Capitol Competition hang within the Florida Capitol’s second-floor rotunda, showcasing the talent of Florida students from school districts across the state. Each year, middle school students, from sixth grade to eighth grade, enter their artwork in their respective school district’s Art in the Capitol Competition, judged by a panel of art teachers.
Winning pieces are delivered and displayed at the Capitol in a coordinated effort with their sponsoring legislator.
The winner will have his/her art displayed at the State Capitol Building in Tallahassee from January, 2023 until March, 2023. The art will be returned to the student after April, 2023.