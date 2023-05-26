Tuesday night was not just another night of accolades for graduating seniors. Instead, it was a night of cheers and honors for some of the hardest working students of the year ... the athletes, of all grades, who have practiced hard, played with all of their might and entertained their fans with some outstanding athleticism.

The Highlands News-Sun held its first Highlands County All-County Athletic Awards banquet Tuesday evening at the Alan Jay Arena at the Highlands County Fairgrounds in Sebring. During the night, the Male and Female Athletes of the Year was named for each school as was the overall Male and Female Highlands County Athletes of the Year.

