Tuesday night was not just another night of accolades for graduating seniors. Instead, it was a night of cheers and honors for some of the hardest working students of the year ... the athletes, of all grades, who have practiced hard, played with all of their might and entertained their fans with some outstanding athleticism.
The Highlands News-Sun held its first Highlands County All-County Athletic Awards banquet Tuesday evening at the Alan Jay Arena at the Highlands County Fairgrounds in Sebring. During the night, the Male and Female Athletes of the Year was named for each school as was the overall Male and Female Highlands County Athletes of the Year.
Speaking to the room full of athletes, their parents, coaches and school administrators, Tim Leeseberg, director of Safety and Security for the School District, told the students he looked forward to watching them continue to achieve great things whether in sports, academics or life, calling them all “true champions.”
He said, “You are all truly exceptional, and you have represented our county with great distinction and competitiveness. Your dedication, hard work and perseverance have brought you to this point, and you have shown us all what it means to be a true student athlete.
“You have demonstrated not only athletic excellence, but also leadership, sportsmanship, and most importantly character. You have inspired us all with your passion and commitment, and you have set an example for all aspiring athletes to follow.
“Today, we honor you not only for your accomplisments, but also for the values you embody. You have shown us, that with determination, discipline, and a strong work ethic, anything is possible.”
Taking home the top honors of the night as 2022-2023 Highlands County Female Athlete of the Year was Carlyn Bobo of Lake Placid High School. The 2022-2023 Highlands County Male Athlete of the Year was Luke Swaine of Sebring High School.
Niki Rhodes sent big accolades to Bobo for her accomplishment via Facebook. “Well done, Carlyn! Between your Boston Marathon finish and all of your accolades, I can’t imagine a more perfect senior year. Congratulations, young lady.”
Chet Brojek, a retired cross country coach for Avon Park High School and himself a former Boston Marathon participant, also chimed in with “Well deserved – a Boston Marathoner, too!”
Those students awarded as 2022-2023 Male/Female Athletes of the Year for each school are as follows:
Avon Park – Female: Simanthe Watson; Male: Leslie “Jack” Barben. These awards were sponsored by 64 West Collision.
Sebring – Female: Jackie Lackey; Male: Luke Swain. The awards were sponsored by Mid-State Garage Doors & Service.
Lake Placid – Female: Carlyn Bobo; Male: Eli Ming. These awards were sponsored by Ole South Auto Salvage and Glades Electric Cooperative.
The awards banquet, held at the Alan Jay Arena, was sponsored by Florida Lakes Surgical and Florida Lakes Spa. It was presented by the Highlands News-Sun and The School Board of Highlands County.
Helping with the opening of the evening’s ceremony and representing the three high schools the Sebring High School Air Force Junior ROTC in presenting the colors; Highlands County Sheriff’s Office Explorere and Lake Placid High School graduate Jacob Durbano leading the Pledge of Allegiance, and Avon Park High School chorus student Abigail Gonzalez singing the national anthem. Etienne Doucet, with Grace Bible Church, gave the opening prayer.
Following dinner, Tim Smolarick, president and publisher of the Highlands News-Sun, spoke highly of the night’s athletes to be awarded, bragging on their many accomplishments. He explained the banquet was a culmination of the year’s events created to spotlight the athletes. Before each sports season would begin, the Highlands News-Sun and The School Board of Highlands County came together to showcase the athletes during Media Days. Student athletes and their coaches were introduced and interviewed on stage so they could talk about their upcoming seasons and anticipations. Two hours are set aside for each school to introduce their teams for the specific season.
Smolarick gave a special shout out to the Sebring High School baseball team for making it to the Final Four. “It’s not every day that a team makes it all the way to the Final Four, so congratulations to these fine, young men,” he said.
John Varady, coordinator of Communications for the school district, gave recognition to those who support the student athletes at home. “Thank you to the parents, grandparents, adult figures and role models in these students’ lives. Their accomplishments are a reflection on the love, support, discipline, and modeling you have poured into these young people, the impact of which will go far beyond their playing days.”
He went on to thank coaches, athletic directors, and school administrators for supporting this event.
The end of the school year brought the awards banquet.
Varady said, “On behalf of the district I want to express our appreciation to the Highlands News-Sun for honoring these student athletes this evening. Media outlets in larger markets cover news, but don’t always make the effort to shine a light on the positive, and what’s good in our communities. The News-Sun has made great efforts to highlight the positive things going on in our schools and in the county, and we thank them for truly being a part of the community they cover.”
Avon Park High School Boys Soccer Coach Josh Virkler said, “It’s so great to have an awards program back for the athletes. It was a great evening; such an awesome turnout.”
Highlands News-Sun Events Coordinator Erica White appreciates the athletes and their parents who were able to attend the banquet. “We are looking for a bigger and better banquet, and more athletes to recognize, next year,” she said.
At the end of the evening, once all of the All-County Teams and Athletes of the Year had been named, Smolarick presented each of the schools with a $400 check. Proceeds from the Media Days were shared equally among the schools to be used in their athletic departments.
A special section showcasing the 2022-2023 All-County Teams, and naming all of the athletes honored, will be published in the Highlands News-Sun on June 24.
Media Days for the 2023-2024 school year have yet to be set. Watch the Highlands News-Sun for those announcements to be made.
Highlands News-Sun Executive Editor Romona Washington contributed to this story.