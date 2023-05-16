A seventh grade student from Avon Park Middle School was killed shortly after the dismissal bell rang at 3:10 p.m. Monday. The emergency call came in at 3:21 p.m. The incident was still under investigation as of press time.

The student’s name was Malik K. Pearson, who was just 13 years old, was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident, according to Highlands County Sheriff’s Office. Pearson was walking near the railroad tracks after classes when he was struck and killed by an Amtrak train. The passenger train was traveling northbound.

