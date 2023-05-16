A seventh grade student from Avon Park Middle School was killed shortly after the dismissal bell rang at 3:10 p.m. Monday. The emergency call came in at 3:21 p.m. The incident was still under investigation as of press time.
The student’s name was Malik K. Pearson, who was just 13 years old, was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident, according to Highlands County Sheriff’s Office. Pearson was walking near the railroad tracks after classes when he was struck and killed by an Amtrak train. The passenger train was traveling northbound.
West Bell Street was closed in both directions near the railroad tracks at Lake Avenue in Avon Park for a period of time while the investigation was underway.
The School Board of Highlands County was sensitive of the toll the tragedy could have on the youth. Counselors and pastors were on scene to pray with families. Counselors will also be in the school today.
“There are no words that can capture how devastating this is to our community and schools. Our prayers are with Malik’s family and friends and we will make counselors, victim advocates, therapy dogs and any other help available to anyone who has been directly impacted by this tragedy,” Highlands County Sheriff Paul Blackman and Superintendent Dr. Brenda Longshore said in a joint statement.