SEBRING — The School Board of Highlands County will consider the expulsion of 11 students, including a high school student for distribution of child pornography.
The School Board usually meets for regular meetings twice a month with most agendas including a few students who have committed infractions that call for expulsion, which frequently results in the student attending the district’s alternative school – The Academy at Youth Care Lane.
But, the 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8, regular meeting of the School Board has the first listing of recommended expulsions in many weeks.
The list includes a Lake Placid High student for distribution of child pornography. Deputy Superintendent Andrew Lethbridge said the Lake Placid High student was distributing a video of sexual nature involving a minor.
A Lake Placid Middle School student is facing expulsion for the listed infraction of assault/battery on employee/official. Lethbridge said there was a threat of physical harm against a School Board employee, which led to the expulsion recommendation.
Lake Placid Middle has another student on the expulsion list for possession of an alcoholic beverage.
Lake Placid High has two students on the list for drug-related offenses: one had a non-negative drug test result from testing that was prompted by reasonable suspicion and another student was in possession of drug paraphernalia.
Avon Park High, Sebring Middle and Avon Park Middle each had one student on the expulsion list for a non-negative drug test result from testing that was prompted by reasonable suspicion.
A Hill-Gustat Middle student is on the list for drug possession and/or use excluding alcohol and a Sebring High Student is listed for possession of marijuana.
Finally, the expulsion list includes an Avon Park Middle student for making a threat.