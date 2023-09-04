University Fatal Shooting

University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill students, faculty and family hold a candlelight vigil, Friday, Aug 30, 2023, in Chapel Hill, N.C., in honor of professor Zijie Yan who was shot and killed on campus on Monday.

 TRAVIS LONG/THE NEWS & OBSERVER via AP

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — As sirens blared across the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and cell phones lit up with alerts of an active shooter, Micah Baldonado cried quietly at his desk while his teacher proceeded with the lecture.

“I know there’s no right way to react, but I just lost it,” he said. “I couldn’t hold back tears. My teacher actually kept teaching for maybe 30 minutes even after receiving alerts of an active shooter.”

