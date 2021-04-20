SEBRING — Three Highlands County students received awards and recognitions in the 66th Annual Florida Science & Engineering Fair.
Sebring High School’s Camila Rimoldi Ibanez took third-place in the Senior Division, Cellular/Molecular Biology & Biochemistry Category earning a $1,000 scholarship from the Chuck Skoch Florida Sea Grant Scholarship.
Also, Camila was selected as an alternate to attend the National Your Science camp, a prestigious award offered by the Governor’s Office.
Hill-Gustat Middle School’s Meredith Reser took third-place in the Junior Division Engineering Category.
Hill-Gustat Middle Schools Elisa Virkler received an Honorable Mention in the Junior Division Engineering Category.