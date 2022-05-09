SEBRING — Divine Academy private school elementary students had a fun field trip Friday that proved to be a tasty learning experience.
Billy Shannon of the HELP (Help Every Living Person) organization arranged for the field trip to the south Sebring Dunkin’ Donut location, with owner Shadee Mustafa on hand to help the eager students top off their own doughnuts.
Adding chocolate or strawberry icing and sprinkles to their doughnuts was a piece of cake for the students, but Shannon hopes this and other planned field trips will give the young students a taste of the work environment.
Shannon said after high school, graduates go into the military or college or learn a trade, but about 37% of the graduates don’t have any idea what they want to do. Some when they go to college don’t have the academics to complete their studies and when the come back home they are lost.
The field trip gives the kids an idea of how people are doing in hard working jobs and understand that it’s not easy, but they are working toward something and not being lazy, he said.
Shannon said, when he was growing up, his mother arranged for him and his siblings to work for an uncle who was a crew leader for orange pickers. So on Saturday afternoons they had to pick oranges to help out.
His mother told them, “you are either going into the military or going to college or going to a trade school, because if you don’t — this is what you are going to do for the rest of your life.”
It is not something you can’t make a living off of, but it is hard, hard work, Shannon said.
So that is what the HELP organization is doing in teaming up with businesses so the students can experience some of these jobs so they can get the incentive to study and earn good grades for a career that they like.