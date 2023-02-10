LAKE PLACID — Within an hour after school letting out Wednesday, a sport utility vehicle struck a school bush as the vehicles approached a stop sign at the intersection of U.S. 27 and Lake Francis Road.
According to Florida Highway Patrol reports, the SUV was being driven by a 71-year-old Lake Placid man; the school bus by a 61-year-old woman, also from Lake Placid.
At about 2:40 p.m., both vehicles slowed and the school bus came to a complete stop at the stop sign on Lake Francis Road. The SUV failed to stop and struck the back of the school bus.
Among the bus passengers were a bus aide, a 47-year-old female from Lake Placid, and four elementary school students from Lake Placid, ages 7, 8, 10 and 11.
Reports indicate all drivers and passengers were wearing their seatbelts and no injuries were reported. School officials notified the parents of the students shortly after the incident.
Florida Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.