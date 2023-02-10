LAKE PLACID — Within an hour after school letting out Wednesday, a sport utility vehicle struck a school bush as the vehicles approached a stop sign at the intersection of U.S. 27 and Lake Francis Road.

According to Florida Highway Patrol reports, the SUV was being driven by a 71-year-old Lake Placid man; the school bus by a 61-year-old woman, also from Lake Placid.

