Francis Suarez

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference, CPAC 2023, Friday, March 3, 2023, at National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Md. Suarez is ending his bid for the presidency, dropping out of the 2024 race after failing to qualify for the first Republican debate.

 ALEX BRANDON/AP PHOTO, FILE

MIAMI (AP) — Miami Mayor Francis Suarez on Tuesday suspended his bid for the presidency, dropping out of the 2024 race after failing to qualify for the first Republican debate.

The two-term mayor became the first candidate to drop out of the crowded GOP field. He launched his campaign just over two months ago as one of the last competitors to join a primary race that has so far been dominated by former President Donald Trump.

