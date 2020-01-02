SEBRING — The south Florida LLC that was hoping to operate a substance abuse treatment center at 1621 Lakeview Drive, Sebring, has withdrawn its application for a conditional use permit.
Larry L. Bieda sought to open the treatment center for up to 15 people in the existing structures, a two-story house and separate garage apartment, at the Lakeview Drive location, which is on the lakeside of the road just north of the Elks Lodge.
Bieda is the owner of Academy Health Solutions, located in Palm Beach County.
Sebring attorney Clifford Rhoades, who is representing Bieda, sent an emailed letter on Dec. 26 to City Attorney Bob Swaine stating, “At this time, Academy Health Solutions, LLC has decided to withdraw its application for the conditional use permit on the real property located at 1621 Lakeview Drive, Sebring.”
City Manager Scott Noethlich informed Highlands News-Sun on Monday that the city is removing the agenda item summaries for both the public hearing and council action on the conditional use permit from the Jan. 7 council meeting agenda.
At the Dec. 10 Sebring Planing & Zoning Board meeting about a dozen area residents spoke in opposition of the treatment center proposal citing it is inappropriate for the neighborhood that has a nearby school, businesses and many senior residents.
The Planning & Zoning Board, by a 4-0 vote, denied the request for a conditional use permit for the treatment center. One board member abstained due to a conflict of interest.
The City Council had continued the issue at its Dec. 17 meeting.
City Attorney Bob Swaine had recommenced it be continued, stating, “This conditional use application has raised a number of issues under both federal and Florida law and over and above the conditional use permit requests, the applicant made an ADA [Americans with Disabilities Act] request for reasonable accommodations.
“The applicant is not entirely clear on what reasonable accommodations they are asking for and so to take action on that tonight without trying to figure out what reasonable accommodation may need be to provided, could have adverse consequences to the city.”