Sudan

This satellite photo by Planet Labs PBC shows fires burning near a hospital in Khartoum, Sudan, Sunday April 16, 2023. The Sudanese military and a powerful paramilitary group are battling for control of the chaos-stricken nation for a second day.

 PLANET LABS PBC via AP

KHARTOUM, Sudan (AP) — Gunbattles, airstrikes and shelling shook Sudan’s embattled capital Monday in a third day of heavy fighting between the army and a powerful rival force for control of the country, as the weekend’s civilian death toll rose to 97.

Rapid, sustained firing was heard near the military headquarters in central Khartoum, a key battle zone since fighting began, and white smoke rose from the area. Residents hunkering down in their homes reported power outages and incidents of looting.

Recommended for you