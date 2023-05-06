Israel Sudan Crisis Migrants

Omer Easa poses for a portrait at the offices of the Hotline for Migrant Workers in Tel Aviv, Israel, Sunday, April 30, 2023. Easa is watching the violence in his home country Sudan with deep trepidation. “My heart is there. My head is there. It is just that my body is here,” said Easa, 31, a political dissident who fled the war-torn region of Darfur in 2012. “We live here often thanks to the graces of the Supreme Court.”

 MAYA ALLERUZZO/AP PHOTO

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Omer Easa is watching the violence roiling his native Sudan with deep trepidation. The further Sudan sinks into chaos and violence, he fears, the longer he is likely to remain an unrecognized asylum-seeker in Israel, where he has few protections.

Backers of migrants like Easa say their rights will likely come under greater threat if Israel’s government, its most right-wing ever, moves ahead on a contentious plan to overhaul the judiciary.

