LAKE PLACID — The U.S. Sugar Express, a 100-year-old refurbished steam engine, No.148, made return visits to the Depot Museum, 12 W. Park St., over the weekend.
After delivering Santa, accompanied by members of the U.S. Marine Corps, earlier this month to collect donated gifts for the Toys For Tots program, the engine returned again Dec. 9, 10 and 11. The toys collected will be given to underprivileged children in the area.
Visitors on Saturday, Dec. 10, had a chance to enjoy a one-hour tour of the countryside on the Santa Express train, departing at three different schedules times daily over the weekend.
Saturday was a busy day in Lake Placid. Visitors were also able to visit the Farmer’s Market at the Journal Plaza, enjoy shopping the shops on Main Avenue and Interlake Boulevard, have lunch at one of the many fine restaurants, then stay for the evening’s annual Christmas Parade along Main Avenue and Interlake Boulevard.
The Lake Country Cruisers, Christmas Cruise-in, also held a car show Saturday on the Depot Museum grounds. There was music, food, vendors, ice cream and a 50/50 raffle.
It was a full, fun weekend for families, visitors, snowbirds and long-time residents of Lake Placid as they continue this fun journey through the holiday season.