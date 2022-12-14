Sugar Express

Visitors were able to take hour-long tours countryside on the U.S. Sugar Express over the weekend, with it departing three times daily.

 KIM MOODY/STAFF

LAKE PLACID — The U.S. Sugar Express, a 100-year-old refurbished steam engine, No.148, made return visits to the Depot Museum, 12 W. Park St., over the weekend.

After delivering Santa, accompanied by members of the U.S. Marine Corps, earlier this month to collect donated gifts for the Toys For Tots program, the engine returned again Dec. 9, 10 and 11. The toys collected will be given to underprivileged children in the area.

