Roseate spoonbills

Roseate spoonbills take flight near a sugarcane farm in the Everglades Agricultural Area.

 COURTESY IBRAHIM ALAVA

According to a recent announcement by the South Florida Water Management District, South Florida’s sugarcane, vegetable, fruit and rice farmers in the Everglades Agricultural Area (EAA) achieved a 63% annual phosphorus reduction – more than double the 25% reduction required under Florida’s Everglades Forever Act. Since 1996, farmers in the food production area have averaged a 57% reduction in the water flowing off their farms.

“Despite the challenges farmers face daily including storms, heat, and an occasional drought, they have once again achieved remarkable results by exceeding some of the most stringent water quality standards in the country,” said Ryan Duffy, director of Corporate Communications for U.S. Sugar. “With nearly 30 years of data showing significant progress, it’s clear that farmers in the EAA have done more to improve water quality in South Florida than any other private group in state history.”

