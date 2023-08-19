According to a recent announcement by the South Florida Water Management District, South Florida’s sugarcane, vegetable, fruit and rice farmers in the Everglades Agricultural Area (EAA) achieved a 63% annual phosphorus reduction – more than double the 25% reduction required under Florida’s Everglades Forever Act. Since 1996, farmers in the food production area have averaged a 57% reduction in the water flowing off their farms.
“Despite the challenges farmers face daily including storms, heat, and an occasional drought, they have once again achieved remarkable results by exceeding some of the most stringent water quality standards in the country,” said Ryan Duffy, director of Corporate Communications for U.S. Sugar. “With nearly 30 years of data showing significant progress, it’s clear that farmers in the EAA have done more to improve water quality in South Florida than any other private group in state history.”
A recent letter to farmers from the South Florida Water Management District praised the annual water quality milestone, which is part of the state’s quarter century commitment to restoring the Florida Everglades. The letter noted, “in Water Year 2023 (WY2023), the EAA Basin achieved a TP load reduction of 63 percent compared to the base period.” It continued: “These successes would not be realized without [farmers] active participation.”
To date, EAA farmers have removed 4,537 metric tons of phosphorus in the water flowing south from their farms. In the past year, water quality monitors registered phosphorus levels from Lake Okeechobee to EAA farms at 190 ppb while phosphorus in water leaving EAA farms was much cleaner at 118 ppb.
“Farmers continue to lead the way in cleaning Florida’s water while sustainably growing food for our nation,” said Ardis Hammock, spokeswoman for Florida Sugarcane Farmers. “We are so thankful to be able to remain reliable stewards of our air, water and land resources while also helping to feed millions of American families every year.”
Farmers use science-based best management practices on farms to reduce phosphorus in water before it leaves the EAA. Working with scientists at the University of Florida, the BMPs are soil and water cleansing techniques designed to trap sediment before it leaves farmlands. Techniques include using advanced GPS and lasers to level fields, using foliage on ditch banks to trap windborne sediment and stop erosion, as well as carefully managed pumping practices to keep more water on farms. The EAA maintains the most sophisticated farming monitoring network for soil, water and air quality in the entire United States.
“Seven of the last 10 years, EAA farmers have reduced phosphorus by more than 60 percent,” said Camber Pope of Pope Farms., “This is terrific progress by any measure and far more clean up success than any other projects have managed thus far.”
Florida Sugarcane Farmers provide $4.7 billion per year to Florida’s economy, employing 19,201 Floridians. On many farms, dozens of fresh fruits and vegetables along with rice, herbs and spices are grown in rotation with sugarcane.