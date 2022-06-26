AVON PARK — History and Culture Day is a day designed to celebrate history and culture in Avon Park and Sebring. Thursday’s event was created and coordinated with the cooperation of the Heartland Cultural Alliance, Avon Park Public Library, Avon Park Depot Museum and The Boys & Girls Club of Highlands County.
On Thursday, June 23, The Boys & Girls Club of Highlands County took a group of kids from their Sebring location and bused them to Avon Park to experience art and culture at the Peter Powell Roberts Museum of Art, Avon Park Public Library and the Avon Park Depot Museum.
Three small groups of 10-12 kids spent the hours between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. rotating between the different “stations” at each location. This was the second such event for the Sebring group, mirroring a similar event that took place last summer.
“Our Sebring Boys & Girls Club sent 32 kids to our History and Culture Day in Avon Park,” said Janice Rearick, Operations Director for The Boys & Girls Club of Highlands County. “Another successful day supported by cooperation from the ‘Avon Park Cultural Center.’”
This time around, the Sebring group went to Avon Park and in July the Avon Park group will go to Sebring. “For some, it was the first time they had been to see some of the specialties of their city-next-door,” Rearick said.
Bari Lotts, librarian at the Avon Park Public Library, created the schedule.
“Getting kids interested and excited about the library and reading books is why I do this,” said Lotts. “I felt we had the opportunity to do the fun stuff and inspire the kids to reach outside their classrooms.”
At the Depot Museum, Elaine Levey gave a guided tour and the kids put together puzzles. Levey even played a game of memory with the kids. “They learned to use a dial telephone and I showed them how to use an old-fashioned cash register and an old typewriter,” Levey said. “They loved that.”
During their tour, Levey showed the groups the old Linotype machine from the Avon Park Sun newspaper. The Linotype machine was a hot metal typesetting system that cast lines of metal type for individual uses. It could produce an entire line of metal type at once.
When Levey asked the kids if they were enjoying their time in the Depot Museum, the question was met with a resounding “Yes!”
In the library, Bari Lotts read to the kids, took questions and allowed them to explore the library. In the meeting space of the library, the kids did an art project under the direction of Library Assistant Kim Stone.
Over at the Peter Powell Roberts Museum, Carol Dutton and Natalee Kovens led the adventure with the kids watching a YouTube video on museum manners and how an art gallery works, then they played a game of “eye spy” in which they searched for interesting things within Peter Powell Roberts’ paintings.
The museum manners video featured the 3D art of Curtis Paulk, with his sister helping supply the voices.
Paulk was on hand showing off his 7-foot tall robotic recreation of the popular Freddy Fazbear animatronic from the “Five Nights at Freddy’s” video game series. Paulk built the robot himself over eight months. He is still tweaking it, with plans to add a speaker so you can hear Freddy “talk.”
“I always wanted to make something like this,” Paulk said. “I learned a lot, honestly.”
Each group were given 45 minutes at each station, then 30 minutes for lunch in the Depot Museum dining car.
Rearick praised the work and direction of Heartland Cultural Alliance President Gaylin Thomas. “Gaylin pulled it together one more time.”
These two History and Culture Days were designed to familiarize the children of Avon Park and Sebring with the rich history and culture that makes those cities a special place to grow up. Rearick said that it was important for kids to have “awareness of what is going on in the next city.”