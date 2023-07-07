Most Florida gardeners learn quickly that summer is a tough time to grow vegetables. As you head north, out of Florida, vegetables do grow better in the summer months. The problem in Florida is primarily due to high night temperatures and high humidity. Sweet potatoes, which are tropical, grow well planted in June and are grown until October when they are ready to harvest. Sweet potato leaves are also edible, which makes for an extra bonus. Okra, a southern favorite and a superfood, is a great Florida summer crop too.
Something different that you might consider growing is mushrooms. Yes, we can grow some varieties in Florida and those hot summer nights and humidity combined with summer rains are conducive for starting mushrooms. We’ve lined up a great teacher from Manatee County, Alyssa Vinson, to start your mushroom-growing adventure. That class is July 15 from 10 a.m. until noon and you will take a log home inoculated with golden oyster mushroom spores and all the information to do it yourself at home. You’ll also learn a lot about favorite funguses. The mushroom class is $35; the Eventbrite fee is absorbed. Call the Extension office at 863-402-6540 to get information on registering for the class. The number of logs is limited, so don’t delay.
With fall vegetable season right around the corner, there is plenty to do in the summer to get ready. Tasks include adjusting your soil pH (pH is tested at the Extension office for $3), clearing out the weeds, and adding some mulch to avoid those weeds from coming back. If you can find it, mulch from tree trimmers works great for this. I add it as deep as 6 inches and pull it back when the time comes to plant.
If you took advantage of the summer rain and heat and made some compost, adding it to the area you pulled back the mulch will give those growing veggies a real boost. Compost adds to your organics and charges up the beneficial microbes in your soil that work with your plant’s roots to optimize plant health. So don’t wait and start preparing for that garden now.
The fall vegetable gardening class Saturday, Aug. 12. It will be in the Bert J. Harris Jr. Agricultural Center Sam Polston Auditorium from 9 a.m. until noon. The class is $10 plus a small Eventbrite processing fee. With the class, you’ll receive a 100-page booklet of great gardening information from the University of Florida. Please call the Extension office at the number above to register in advance.
If you prefer, you can also pay in person at the Extension office at 4509 George Blvd., Sebring. Registering in advance is a must so we will have enough supplies on hand for everyone. That’s what’s happening with horticulture in the Heartland. Follow me on Facebook at “Hometown Gardener” for up-to-date information on all our classes.
David Austin is the UF/IFAS Extension residential horticulture agent and Master Gardener volunteer coordinator in Highlands County. You can follow him on his Facebook page, Hometown Gardener.