Most Florida gardeners learn quickly that summer is a tough time to grow vegetables. As you head north, out of Florida, vegetables do grow better in the summer months. The problem in Florida is primarily due to high night temperatures and high humidity. Sweet potatoes, which are tropical, grow well planted in June and are grown until October when they are ready to harvest. Sweet potato leaves are also edible, which makes for an extra bonus. Okra, a southern favorite and a superfood, is a great Florida summer crop too.

Something different that you might consider growing is mushrooms. Yes, we can grow some varieties in Florida and those hot summer nights and humidity combined with summer rains are conducive for starting mushrooms. We’ve lined up a great teacher from Manatee County, Alyssa Vinson, to start your mushroom-growing adventure. That class is July 15 from 10 a.m. until noon and you will take a log home inoculated with golden oyster mushroom spores and all the information to do it yourself at home. You’ll also learn a lot about favorite funguses. The mushroom class is $35; the Eventbrite fee is absorbed. Call the Extension office at 863-402-6540 to get information on registering for the class. The number of logs is limited, so don’t delay.

