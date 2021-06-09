SEBRING — While the regular school year is over, it’s a busy time for some schools with a number of summer school programs now in session.
Fred Wild Elementary School is one of the busiest elementary schools in the district with all classrooms filled with a student count slightly higher than during the regular school year.
Fred Wild Elementary Principal Megan Moesching said her school has summer school classes for grades kindergarten through third grade and the summer migrant program for grades four and five, voluntary prekindergarten (VPK) and the Extended School Year program for pre-k through fifth grade.
With all those summer programs, she has about 450 students, while during the school year enrollment was around 430-440.
“We provide breakfast and lunch to every student who is attending,” she said.
The Extended School Year program started Monday and will run for two weeks. Then after two weeks off, the program will resume for two weeks and finish in July.
The other programs, VPK, migrant and kindergarten through third grade will conclude June 30.
The Fred Wild Elementary summer school is serving students from Fred Wild, Cracker Trail, and Woodlawn elementary schools and the Kindergarten Learning Center.
“It is going really well; the kids are happy to be here,” Moesching said.
The other elementary summer school locations are Park Elementary, which is serving students from Park and Avon elementary schools; Memorial Elementary, which is serving students from Memorial and Sun ‘N Lake elementary schools, and Lake Placid Elementary, which is serving students from Lake Placid and Lake Country elementary schools.
While summer school is in session, there are still a couple of summer facilities projects slated for Fred Wild Elementary.
“We are currently having a roof redone on a building and we are getting our front office remodeled,” Moesching said.