Here at your Lake Placid Memorial Library we’re continuing to update our travel book collection to keep up with a destination-hungry world. Out with the old, in with the new. Exciting, if you ask me. This renovation continues to spur my imagination to new heights. I hope to pass on my enthusiasm to you, too.
If you’re wondering where to visit next, why not try someplace a little different? Lonely Planet’s “Cuba” will take you on a tour of this nearby but still distant country, through towns and cities and to the all-important beaches. At a glance, I notice an interesting seeming museum dedicated to the diplomatic battle that took place in 1999 to repatriate Elian Gonzalez. This is just one of many discoveries in the book.
For something more time-tested (and closer to home), try “Birnbaum’s Walt Disney World: the Official Vacation Guide 2022.” This volume will give you the scoop on what’s new at Disney, including information on resorts, rides and upcoming attractions. There are also plenty of money saving tips. Planning your classic Disney trip will be simple, thanks to Birnbaum.
No matter where you’re going, there are sure to be snags along the way. That’s what author Joey Green discusses in “Last-minute travel secrets: 121 ingenious tips to endure cramped planes, car trouble, awful hotels, and other trips from Hell.” Green’s humorous take on uncertain circumstances will keep you both amused and prepared for the worst. Green covers situations from the everyday to the outlandish. Speaking of, he has a section designed to help you live through the landing after jumping off a moving train. More on the practical side, Green passes on hacks for cleaning sneakers with toothpaste and retainers using a zip lock bag. If nothing else, be sure to read the section on soundproofing your hotel room.
Travel is expensive and oftentimes years in the planning. “The Catch Me If You Can: One Woman’s Journey to Every Country in the World” by Jessica Nabongo will make sure you hit only the important destinations. She is host of the popular website of the same name and the first Black woman on record to visit all 195 UN-recognized countries in the world (yes, even North Korea), a journey she completed in 2019.
Maybe you’re planning a staycation this summer. In that case, “Lost in the Valley of Death: A Story of Obsession and Danger in the Himalayas” by Harley Rustad will take you through the real life unsolved disappearance of Justin Shetler in the Himalayas. Shetler was an Instagram influencer, but more importantly someone seeking tangible, meaningful experiences in faraway places. His story is all of ours, the very same one about the sometimes extreme ways we seek fulfillment.
However you choose to spend your travel time, don’t forget that these authors are here to help – and so is your local library. Come visit us today to peruse our new offerings and older, but still helpful volumes. There is sure to be something for everyone.
