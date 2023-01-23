SEBRING — Sun ‘N Lake will likely get the next recycling station, according to what county officials said this past week.
County Engineer Clinton Howerton Jr. said that the county will soon start preparing a site there to collect recyclables, giving all residents of the county a fourth location to drop off materials.
“Pretty much as soon as they give us a spot,” Howerton said, referring to the Sun ‘N Lake Board of Supervisors.
Currently, the county has recycling sites in Avon Park near the Durrah Martin Baseball Complex, downtown Lake Placid and in the Harder Hall area of Sebring, behind the Max Long Recreational Complex.
Meanwhile, officials are moving as quickly as it can to open a new cell at the Highlands County Landfill, which according to numbers from last fall’s budget pre-budget reports, is 85% full.
Howerton and Project Manager Bob Diefendorf said they are looking at making some modifications to stretch capacity out another two years, which would give them time to design, permit and build a new cell.
At the time, Howerton reported it would take another 18-20 months to get a new cell designed, permitted, lined and constructed. County commissioners took the first step in their first September 2022 meeting by approving a $771,564 increase to a $1 million contract with Jones Edmunds & Associates Inc. to design and permit the new cell.
At that time, officials reported that the county has two out of eight potential cells in use.
When asked how far away the county stands from needing a new landfill cell, Howerton said, “Yesterday.”
The county has been using Cell 1 since 1995 and constructed Cell 3 in 2002, according to the September report from Diefendorf.
The next cell would be Cell 5, in the configuration the landfill has at the moment. Diefendorf described it as an 18-acre square lined up with the other two cells.
It would take nine months to design and permit, followed by 12 months of construction, Diefendorf said.
Diefendorf said costs are averaging now between $750,000 to $1 million per acre, and the new cell should add another eight-and-a-half to nine years to the life of the landfill.
Meanwhile, Howerton said he’s looking at ways to direct-purchase materials and shorten the timeline to get it ready on time.