SEBRING — A Sun N' Lake Elementary School student brought two plastic paintball guns to school Wednesday.
The student displayed the paintball guns to classmates and made threatening comments, the school district reported.
The incident involved a male third-grade student who was in possession of two paintball guns that were located in his backpack, which he opened to display the items.
The incident occurred in a classroom, the district reported.
School administration and law enforcement responded immediately, and the student and his belongings were removed from the classroom.
An inspection of the paintball guns showed them to be completely non-functioning and unloaded.
The district noted that at no time was there any danger to the classroom or school.
The incident is being handled by the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office and school and district administration.