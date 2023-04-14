Brenda Longshore

SEBRING — Prior to hearing comments from the public, Superintendent Brenda Longshore made a statement at Tuesday’s School Board meeting concerning her decision to transfer Lake Placid Middle Principal Shane Ward and Assistant Principal Jeff Johnson to Hill-Gustat Middle and Hill-Gustat Assistant Principal Jon Million to Lake Placid Middle.

“As I see this sea of green I really appreciate your willingness to stand and support your school administrators.

