SEBRING — Prior to hearing comments from the public, Superintendent Brenda Longshore made a statement at Tuesday’s School Board meeting concerning her decision to transfer Lake Placid Middle Principal Shane Ward and Assistant Principal Jeff Johnson to Hill-Gustat Middle and Hill-Gustat Assistant Principal Jon Million to Lake Placid Middle.
“As I see this sea of green I really appreciate your willingness to stand and support your school administrators.
“Change is never easy and sometimes it is necessary, but it is certainly never easy when you are talking about high-impact, outstanding leaders such as Mr. Ward and Mr. Johnson and Mr. Million especially when they are asked to serve in other positions across this district.
“I know the news from last Thursday was very difficult to many of you. Honestly, if you were not disappointed, I would have to ask why? Because those administrators in the schools, those school-building leaders really set the presence of that school. They build great relationships with students, with staff, with the community, with parents and really they build the momentum for student success.
“This recommendation to move these leaders was not made hastily. But, after many weeks of reflection and prayer and several options were discussed as I was making that decision and reviewed through this process.
“The position at Hill-Gustat Middle School was advertised three times. There was only one candidate that was eligible to interview and that candidate was from Georgia and after further review of that candidate’s resume, that was not going to be a good fit for this position.”
Longshore noted a strong relationship between a principal and assistant principal is an integral factor in the success of that team. Shane Ward and Jeff Johnson meet every day at 6 a.m. to work together on how they are going to move through that day.
“Mr. Ward was very hopeful that Mr. Johnson would join him in this transfer,” she said. “I supported that knowing Mr. Million is an outstanding leader. He has done a tremendous job at Hill-Gustat Middle School.”
Knowing that Million is deeply rooted in the Lake Placid community, Longshore said, she asked Million to transfer to Lake Placid Middle as the assistant principal.
Longshore said her priority is to equip every school in the district with a strong leader to create an environment to empower student success.
The actual transfer date for these administrators is July 1, however there is a lot of work to do in preparation for next school year so they will be working at those campuses as they make this transition, she said. The administrators will be spending time at both campuses and stay at their own campus through the school year.
“The principal position at Lake Placid Middle School has been advertised and I am very confident we will have a highly effective leader join that staff,” Longshore said. “Even yesterday, one of our internal staff members applied for the position and I was contacted today that another candidate from outside the district applied for that position.”
Noting the parents were present to voice their concerns and disappointment, Longshore said, “I will commit to you to provide a high-impact leader at all of our schools and Lake Placid Middle School is my focus at this point.”