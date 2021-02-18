AVON PARK — Superintendent Brenda Longshore removed Page Green from her position as principal of Avon Park Middle School on Wednesday and transferred Hill-Gustat Middle School Principal Chris Doty to AP Middle as principal.
In her role as superintendent, Longshore evaluates each school’s progress and student achievement on an ongoing basis, according to John Varady with the School Board of Highlands County.
Longshore announced Tuesday that she was making an administrative change, and that Chris Doty would be moving to Avon Park Middle School in the role of principal, Varady said.
The Hill-Gustat principal position will be advertised.
Green is still employed with the district in a different role, Varady said.
Green’s employment history with the district includes serving as assistant principal of Fred Wild Elementary School and then becoming the school’s principal in 2013 before moving to Avon Park Middle School as principal in 2017.
Doty served as principal of Hill-Gustat Middle from 2007 through the 2013-14 school year and then was transferred to Lake Placid Middle as principal for two years. He returned to Hill-Gustat Middle School as principal in 2016.