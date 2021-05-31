SEBRING — Superintendent Brenda Longshore recently announced recommendations to fill two administrative positions and also introduced new administrators at last week’s meeting of the School Board of Highlands County.
“I will be recommending Dr. Jeanette Phipps to the School Board for the assistant principal position at the Academy at Youth Care Lane,” Longshore stated in an email to administrators recently. “Dr. Phipps comes to Highlands County from Polk County with 21 years of experience in education, with 10 years as an administrator.”
The assistant principal position is the top position at the Academy at Youth Care Lane, the district’s alternative education program for those with disciplinary issues.
Also, in another message to administrators, Longshore stated, “I am pleased to announce that I will be recommending Ms. Donna Parks to the School Board for the assistant principal position at Hill-Gustat Middle. Ms. Parks comes to Hill-Gustat Middle from Hardee Senior High School and has been in education for almost 15 years.”
The superintendent’s personnel recommendations are subject to approval by the School Board.
At Tuesday’s School Board of Highlands County meeting, Longshore introduced some of the recent administrator changes including the new principals at Sun ‘N Lake Elementary School, Cheryl Vermilye; Park Elementary School, Robert (Blake) Germaine, and Assistant Superintendent of Elementary Programs, Carey Conner.
Longshore also announced that John Varady’s new position is district coordinator of communication & special projects.
Varady said Wednesday, “Over the last several years I have been a split position between HEC [Heartland Educational Consortium] and the district. At HEC my role was to coordinate the STEM Scholars Program for all six Heartland districts.
“I was the AVID district director for Highlands only, as well as filling other roles in district communication, etc.”
With the new role as district coordinator of communication & special projects, Varady said he will be doing communication, serving as AVID district director for Highlands, and coordinating the STEM Scholars Program for Highlands while continuing to collaborate with HEC to support other districts in the STEM initiative.
“As other projects, initiatives, etc. arise, I will work to coordinate those as well,” he said.
Currently, the district is advertising for an assistant principal at Sun ‘N Lake Elementary School with an application deadline of June 1 and an assistant principal at Park Elementary School with an application deadline of June 2.