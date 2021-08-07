SEBRING — Superintendent Brenda Longshore has been making her rounds recently to all the district’s schools welcoming teachers for the upcoming school year, which starts Tuesday, Aug. 10.
At the Kindergarten Learning Center (KLC) Thursday morning it was the last welcome back. The school will no longer have kindergarten classes after the 2021-22 school year as the district decides on another use for the campus.
Before speaking to the teachers in the KLC cafeteria, Longshore said she welcomed more than 100 teachers last week at the New Teacher Orientation held at Hill-Gustat Middle School.
“I am so excited to have the teachers back in the schools and looking forward to a wonderful year,” she said. “We have gained a lot of teachers from all over the country and we are thankful for that and for our veteran teachers. We are thankful for them to serve in Highlands County with the schools they are serving in.
“So I am looking forward to a really great year with our students.”
Addressing the teachers, Longshore thanked them for choosing to teach in Highlands County, when they have the option to teach anywhere in the state or nation.
Many years ago when she started in education there wasn’t a teaching position to be found, she said.
Longshore noted the district’s new teachers she met last week were from all over the nation including Seattle, Chicago and also Puerto Rico and the neighboring counties of Glades, Hardee, Okeechobee and Polk.
Longshore said she appreciated the veteran teachers who have been working through the challenges of the pandemic.
Due to the pandemic, Highlands Virtual School (HVS) started last year with 1,800 full-time students, which was up from only 80 the previous year. HVS went from five to 40 teachers.
The 2020-21 school year ended with 1,000 HVS students and this year will start with a projected 500.
“So, 500 students will be returning to the classroom and some of them will have learning gaps,” Longshore said.
Longshore said it will be a very special year at the Kindergarten Learning Center with the School Board deciding this will be the last year for kindergarten classes at the school. She advised the teachers to focus on their children.
After the school year starts, administration will start working on the transition and the teachers will have a voice in that transition, Longshore said.
“Take care of yourself, take care of one another and take care of your children,” she said.