SEBRING — The supply of farm-grown trees will remain tight again for the 2022 Christmas season the National Christmas Tree Association reports, which advises to shop early to have the best choice.
Mark Milia at the Home Depot Sebring said they have primarily Fraser fir, but also have some Balsam fir.
The trees come from a variety of tree farms in North Carolina that grow trees exclusively for Home Depot.
Prices are a little bit higher with inflation affecting everything. A 7- to 8-foot tree is about $10 more than it was last year, so it is not dramatically higher. The 4- to 5-foot trees are only $45, Milia noted.
The Fraser fir branches turn slightly upward. They have good form and needle-retention. They are dark blue-green in color. They have a pleasant scent, and excellent shipping characteristics as well.
The Balsam fir has needles that are ¾ to 1½ inch in length and last a very long time. This tree has a dark-green appearance and retains its pleasing fragrance throughout the Christmas season.
At the Sebring Lowe’s the 9- to 10-foot Fraser fir trees were $169 and the 8- to 9-foot trees were $121.
The National Christmas Tree Association, the association of Christmas tree growers, advises that supplies are tight and some locations will sell out early, but there are enough real farm-grown Christmas trees for everyone who wants one to get one.
Supplies of real farm-grown trees have been tight since 2016, but each year shoppers have been able to find a tree.
Be flexible. Because supplies are tight you may need to look in different places to find a real tree, the tree association advises. You should also be open to trying different types of trees. There are many beautiful varieties of Christmas trees; there will be one that is just right for you and your family.
The January 2021 survey results show an estimated 20.98 million real Christmas trees were purchased in 2021. The survey respondents who purchased a real tree reported paying a median price of $69.50 for their tree in 2021. The average real Christmas tree buyer in 2021 was 40 years old, lived in a household of more than three people and owned a home.
Displaying trees in water in a traditional reservoir type stand is the most effective way of maintaining their freshness and minimizing needle loss problems.
To display the trees indoors, use a stand with an adequate water holding capacity for the tree. As a general rule, stands should provide one quart of water per inch of stem diameter. Devices are available that help maintain a constant water level in the stand.
Use a stand that fits your tree. Avoid whittling the sides of the trunk down to fit a stand. The outer layers of wood are the most efficient in taking up water and should not be removed, the tree association notes.