SEBRING — Support staff members spoke again at a recent School Board of Highlands County meeting seeking fairness and equality from the latest round of Federal funds.
Highlands teachers and administrators will be getting bonuses from the Federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief fund (ESSER 3). The Highlands County Educational Support Professionals Association, which represents paraprofessionals and other non-instructional staff, is seeking an equitable portion of the Federal funds for support staff.
At Tuesday’s meeting of the School Board of Highlands County, Support Staff union negotiator Jim Demchak said the ESSR 3 grant and the money for the support staff is still a very hot topic.
He noted that, in the surrounding counties: DeSoto – teachers and support staff got $2,000 from ESSR 3 funds; Hardee County – teachers and support staff got $2,000; Hendry County – teachers and support staff got $3,000; Highlands – teachers got $4,000 and education support staff have gotten “nothing” as of this date. Glades County will be negotiating ESSER 3 money this week.
“Your educational support staff are your essential school personnel. Please treat them as such,” Demchak said.
Retired media specialist Carla Rice said, in regards to the ESSER funds, teachers make more in salary than support personnel due to many reasons including education levels and experience and that is reflected in the salary structure that is where you can see those differences.
“But, a higher salary doesn’t make an employee of more worth. It doesn’t make them a better person and this money is being given from the federal government to help us counteract the devastating effects of the global pandemic which has hit our county very hard, too, no one has escaped it.
“But, who needs the most economic help? Who needs the help that these funds can provide, who suffers the most?
“What impact or difference will $2,000 or $4,000 make on an administrator making $80,000 to $131,000 a year as compared to a support staff who is at the poverty level making only $14,000 to $17,000. $4,000 or $2,000 is life changing for them, but more importantly the respect and appreciation will be life changing for them at a time when they don’t feel it.”
Rice said the board should show fairness, equity, compassion, and the word of the month “integrity” by giving support personnel, teachers and administrators equal consideration.
Avon Park High School paraprofessional Doreen Pearlman said she has been with the district for about 22 years. One of her school administrators said the school staff is like a family, Pearlman said.
“Well this thing of not giving us our share is almost like a divorce, because you have support staff/non-instructional kind of feeling like we are nothing when you have your teachers over here who are getting everything and being praised for it,” she said. “We work just as hard as they do and it’s really sad and we are not getting all of our money. I would like to know where the rest of it is going because we are entitled to that.”
Since the negotiation session on Feb. 10, there have been no other contract talks scheduled between the support union and the district.
The support staff negotiation team is waiting on the School Board to have an executive session, Demchak said. The board has canceled its last two executive sessions and it looks like they will now wait until April 19.
The state has approved the ESSER 3 grants, he stressed.