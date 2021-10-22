SEBRING — A large group of supporters of Chris Doty attended Tuesday’s meeting of the School Board of Highlands County with a few voicing concerns about the investigation and motives of the accuser that led to his removal as principal of Avon Park Middle School.
About 20 people wearing gray T-shirts that read “I STAND WITH DOTY” took a seat in the Garland Boggus Board Room with six speaking in support of Doty.
One teacher who worked at a school where Doty was principal spoke against him.
Doty was principal of Hill-Gustat Middle School when he was transferred to head Avon Park Middle in February.
On Oct. 15, the district announced there would be a new principal at Avon Park Middle and Doty was offered a non-administrative position at the district office after an investigation revealed that there is evidence to support allegations against him of sexual harassment in the workplace.
A public records request made by a resident to the district office led to an online posting of the investigator’s report.
The firm Johnson Jackson PLLC, an employment defense council, working for the School District, hired an investigator after Avon Park Middle School Assistant Principal Danielle Lillpop submitted a written complaint of sexual harassment discrimination and intimidation by Doty.
The investigator concluded there was substantial evidence to support Lillpop’s allegations of sexual harassment in the workplace. Multiple witnesses corroborated her accusations and offered their own examples.
“While some of the witnesses gave evidence that questioned Ms. Lillpop’s motives, none of the witnesses contradicted her allegations,” the investigator stated. “In addition, the investigation demonstrated several other employees with individual complaints that were raised for the first time here.
“Finally, there are serious concerns about continuing misconduct and retaliation.”
At Tuesday’s School Board meeting, Jeremy Daugherty was first to speak in support of Doty.
“Doty was sent to an underperforming school with many, many issues to improve staff concerns, student behavior, academic performance and school culture and reputation.
“Was Miss Lillpop happy that Mr. Doty was there? No she was not,” Daugherty told the School Board.
“In February of this year, both her husband and her expressed this to me as I am her neighbor living right next door,” Daugherty said.
“Mr. Doty was clearly in trouble from ‘day-one’ based on what I know. Why? Because we’re all in trouble when people go looking for things,” he said.
“I read the report and have got to say, I was shocked at the lack of actual evidence in the report. For instance, a third employee reported Mr. Doty regularly made sexual comments and jokes that she found inappropriate, but could not provide any examples,” Daugherty said. “If these were so inappropriate, why can no one remember them?”
Melanie Bassetti, whose son attends Avon Park Middle, said Doty was reassigned by the superintendent to Avon Park Middle in the middle of the school year to be a no-nonsense figure at the school because of the lagging student performance and the low staff morale.
“He was very committed to improving our school,” she said. “It was a huge boost for us to have him.
“Unfortunately, when he arrived at APMS he had inadvertently stepped into a landmine,” Bassetti said.
One needs to imagine what it would be like for a person who all along wanted this principalship and applied for it and did not get it, only to end up as a subordinate to someone like Mr. Doty who is confident, strong, a proven leader with new ideas that differ from the status quo.
Bassetti asked if Doty’s behavior was so inappropriate, why wasn’t it reported to human resources earlier?
“I believe I know the answer to that. I believe this is an orchestrated hatchet job in order to remove him from the picture and I believe that was the intent all along,” she said. Dr. Brenda Longshore, school superintendent, stated she made the decision to remove Doty based on the investigation of the investigator.
“There was one investigator – a female – the accuser is female and the superintendent with the final word on removal is a female,” Bassetti said. “Mr. Doty did not have the benefit of both a male and female investigator. Where was Mr. Doty’s due process? The evidence was presented from one side.”
Maureen Cool said she has known Doty for a long time. She read the report and doesn’t believe a word of it. He is her good friend and neighbor at the beach, Cool said.
“I just think it needs to be looked into a little bit more,” she said. “It will be a great loss for the Highlands County School Board, the school district and the children to lose him.”
A total of six people spoke in support of Doty.
A teacher, Shawn Kuhns, introduced himself as, “one of the casualties of Mr. Doty.”
Kuhns explained he needed a day off to take his wife to the hospital for a procedure, but Doty wouldn’t let him take the time because there was diagnostic testing scheduled. A teacher’s union representative said Kuhns should be allowed to take the day off.
According to Kuhns, Doty said everyone needs to be at school that day. Kuhns said Doty told him his wife would have to reschedule her procedure.
“Because of me going to the union, he retaliated,” Kuhns said. “From that point on he started looking for ways to have me removed from the school.”
Before the Doty supporters spoke, School Board Attorney John McClure said, “This is a period of public comment. It is not a time for public questioning. Make your comments, but do not expect the Board to answer any questions posed to them at this meeting.
“I would admonished the members of the Board to make sure you don’t respond to anything because who knows what the future would bring.”