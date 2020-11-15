SEBRING — The Presidential Election may be over, but with the disputed results, it means it is not over for the supporters of President Donald Trump.
Dozens showed their support for Trump at a noontime rally Saturday at the intersection of U.S. 27 and Bayview Street.
The Republican Party Of Highlands organized the event, which drew a crowd of supporters who likely started voting for presidents in the 1970s or 1980s if not earlier.
Randy and Pat Badish of Palmdale were among the Trump supporters.
”We love our president,” Pat said “We definitely want him in because if we don’t get him in our country will be over. It will literally be gone.”
There has been a lot of fraud with the election, which is slowly being discovered and the numbers are starting to turn around a bit, she said.
Randy said, “Biden couldn’t get 12 people to show up for his rallies and he has supposed to have 70 million who voted for him. I mean come on.”
“I keep an eye on Jay Sekulow, he is Trump’s attorney. He has been up there in Washington D.C. for a long time,” she said. “I watch him every day; he keeps us filled in with the lawsuits and stuff.”
Linda Lussier of Sebring said, “We need this to be true and if they are playing with the voting machines we are all in trouble.”
She learned about the Trump rally from a text from a girlfriend, she said.
The Trump supporters held Trump/Pence campaign signs and flags and waved to the motorists with many of the drivers blowing their car horns in support.