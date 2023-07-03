Supreme Court Whats Left

Gerald Groff stands during a television interview near a “Now Hiring” sign posted at the roadside at the United State Postal Service, March 8, 2023, in Quarryville, Pa.

 CAROLYN KASTER/AP PHOTO, FILE

(The Center Square) – The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Thursday to expand the degree to which businesses have to accommodate workers for religious purposes.

In the case, Groff v. DeJoy, Postmaster General, the court found that postman Gerald Groff, an evangelical Christian, should not have been disciplined for refusing to work on Sundays for religious reasons. The majority opinion cited Title VII’s requirement to accommodate employees for religious purposes provided it does not cause the employer “undue hardship.”

