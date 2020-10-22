AVON PARK — David Surico, Jr., 43, of Sebring, attempted to rob a McDonald's restaurant in Avon Park Sunday morning at knife point, according to the law enforcement.
According to an arrest report from the Highlands County Sheriff's Office, Surico drove his silver Honda van up to the order menu at McDonald's in Avon Park just after 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning and ordered two cheeseburgers. When he pulled around to the pay window he was dressed all in black and wore a bandanna over his face.
Surico stepped out of the van and took a step towards the window with a knife in his hand and told the victim, "give me the register," the reports said.
The victim slammed the window shut and told co-workers to call the police. Surico then drove off without getting any money. A Be On the Lookout (BOLO) was issued for the van. Video surveillance showed that the van's license plate was covered up with an orange rag when Surico drove up to the order menu, according to the report.
About an hour later deputies found the van and Surico at the Marathon gas station at U.S. 27 and Main Street. Surico had the knife on him when the deputies took him into custody. Sitting in plain sight inside the van were a bandanna and black head wrap like the ones worn in the surveillance video. Also in plain sight was an orange rag like the one covering the license plate in the video, reports said.
Surico told deputies that he had not been to McDonald's and did not try to rob them. He said that he had been hanging out with a friend named "Mark" and drinking with "Mark" before the pair drove to the store for more alcohol and gas. The passenger was located and identified by deputies. His name was not "Mark" and claimed that he had only received a ride from Surico that morning and did not even know his name, reports said.
Deputies conducted a show up identification and the victim confirmed that Surico was indeed the man who attempted to rob the location. The victim told deputies, "That's him, the hair, the nose, the shirt, everything, that is him."
Surico was charged with one felony count of attempted robbery with a deadly weapon. He is in the Highlands County Jail on $50,000 bond.