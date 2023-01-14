Japan Abe Shooting Suspect

Tetsuya Yamagami, the alleged assassin of Japan’s former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, enters a police station in Nara, western Japan, on Jan. 10, 2023. Japanese prosecutors formally charged the suspect in the assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe with murder, Japan’s NHK public television reported Friday, Jan. 13, 2023.

 KYODO NEWS via AP

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese prosecutors formally charged the suspect in the assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe with murder, sending him to stand trial, a court said Friday.

Tetsuya Yamagami was arrested immediately after allegedly shooting Abe with a homemade gun as the former leader was making a campaign speech in July outside a train station in Nara in western Japan. He then underwent a nearly six-month mental evaluation, which prosecutors said showed he is fit to stand trial.

