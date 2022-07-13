SEBRING — The death of Corey Bieber, 37, who was in the custody of Highlands County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday morning, is being investigated by the the HCSO’s Criminal Investigations Unit, the State Attorney’s Office and District 10 Medical Examiner’s Office.
A Sheriff’s Office news release shows deputies arrived at a residence on Main Avenue in Fairmount Mobile Estates subdivision Tuesday about 8:34 a.m. They were responding to a complaint of a male beating a woman who was “covered in blood.”
Deputies arrived within five minutes and determined Bieber entered the 61-year-old victim’s bedroom, armed with a knife and allegedly punched her and dragged her by the hair. The victim told deputies that Bieber had recently been using illegal narcotics.
While investigating at the female victim’s home, a 78-year-old neighbor on Main Avenue told deputies that Bieber entered his home and was beating a 54-year-old resident who had been sleeping. The two were able to get away from Bieber who remained inside the neighbor’s home.
After several commands for Bieber to vacate the premises, a deputy sent his K-9 in and it “apprehended” the suspect in the bedroom, the release said.
“In the process of taking Bieber into custody, he (Bieber) became unresponsive,” HCSO news release stated.
HCSO started CPR and rendered medical aid until Highlands County Fire Rescue took over. Bieber was transported to AdventHealth Sebring where he would be pronounced dead.
At the time of the release, there was no indication “canine apprehension was the cause of death,” per HCSO.
“Our condolences are with the families and neighbors affected by this tragic incident that occurred in this relatively quiet retirement community,” Sheriff Paul Blackman said.
Bieber has had multiple cases, including a number of felonies, entered into the Highlands County Clerk of Courts website.
This is an active investigation.