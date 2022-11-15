University of Virginia Shots

A Charlottesville Police vehicle is parked on Culbreath Road during an active shooter situation on the University of Virginia campus in Charlottesville, Va., on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022. A few people have been killed and a few others were wounded in a shooting late Sunday at the University of Virginia, according to the school’s president. Police are searching for a suspect, who remains at large.

 MIKE KROPF/THE DAILY PROGRESS via AP

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Authorities say the suspect in the shooting at the University of Virginia that killed three members of the football team has been taken into custody.

The suspect in the Sunday night shooting was identified as Christopher Darnell Jones Jr.

Recommended for you