SEBRING — Rodney Michael Demeritte Jr., 28, of Boynton Beach, was booked into the Highlands County Jail on Friday, May 13 in connection to a homicide that took place in December 2021.
Officers with the Sebring Police Department were called out to a residence on Nancesowee Avenue in Sebring on Dec. 8, 2021 in regards to a death investigation. A neighbor saw a door open to the victim’s home and thought it odd. The witness walked into the home and found a homicide scene inside.
When the officers arrived, they determined the victim was a 51-year-old male. During the investigation, it was determined the victim’s vehicle was missing. The investigation pointed to the vehicle being in Palm Beach County.
SPD contacted Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office and the vehicle was recovered on Dec. 12 with Demeritte inside the vehicle. PBCSO took Demeritte into custody.
Officers checked the victim’s phone records and found calls and text messages between the victim and Demeritte’s phone on Dec. 6. The victim’s vehicle was spotted on license plate readers (LPR) in Indiantown and West Palm Beach the day after the calls took place.
Demeritte denied any involvement in the homicide or ever being in Sebring.
Demeritte is charged with homicide, grand theft auto and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. He is now being held in the Highlands County Jail without bond.