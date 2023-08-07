US Police Shooting Orlando

This image from video by WFTV shows emergency vehicles near the site of a shooting that critically injured two police officers on Friday, in Orlando, Florida.

 WFTV via AP

ORLANDO (AP) — A suspect in the shooting of two Florida police officers was fatally shot by SWAT team members Saturday several hours later after he barricaded himself in a hotel in Orlando’s tourist district, the culmination of a manhunt across central Florida, police officials said.

The Orlando Police Department officers stopped a vehicle around 11 p.m. Friday as part of an investigation of a Miami homicide and were shot by the suspect in the car, Orlando Police Chief Eric Smith said during a press conference early Saturday.

