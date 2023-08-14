A suspect is being sought in the burglary of an auto parts store at the corner of U.S. 27 and the Sebring Parkway.
In a press release, the Sebring Police Department stated it is currently looking for a burglary suspect from early Saturday morning at Advanced Auto Parts located at 3550 U.S. 27 N., Sebring.
The suspect has been described as a male, race unknown, about 5-foot, 10-inches in height with a thin build. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black hoodie and a green undershirt.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sebring Police Department or Crimestoppers.
After arriving at the store around 5:30 a.m., a store manager notified authorities after becoming aware that someone was in the building.
The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office was contacted to assist with a K-9 unit to help secure the perimeter and try to locate the suspect.
The suspect had fled the area before authorities arrived, according to the Sheriff’s Office