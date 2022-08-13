FBI Office Threat

In this still image taken from WKEF/WRGT video, members of the FBI Evidence Response Team work outside the FBI building in Kenwood, Ohio.

 COURTESY/WKEF/WRGT via AP

WILMINGTON, Ohio (AP) — Authorities are investigating the motives of an armed man who tried to breach the FBI’s Cincinnati office and was killed in a shootout — a burst of violence that unfolded amid FBI warnings that federal agents could face attacks in the wake of the search at Donald Trump’s home.

Federal authorities are looking into whether the gunman, 42-year-old Ricky Shiffer, had ties to far-right extremist groups such as the Proud Boys, according to a law enforcement official briefed on the matter.

