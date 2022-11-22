BARTOW — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 9-1-1 call Sunday morning at approximately 8:11 am to a north Lakeland neighborhood (Plantation Ridge development) about an arsonist who was throwing a “Molotov cocktail”-type incendiary weapon at a residence.

When a deputy arrived (8:12:32) he witnessed the man getting into an older-model Chevrolet pickup truck and fleeing the area. The deputy attempted a traffic stop, but the truck did not stop, and fled south on U.S. 98. Given the arson charges, the deputy attempted a precision immobilization technique (PIT) on the fleeing truck on U.S. 98/Florida Avenue. The attempt did not result in the immobilization of the truck. The truck fled on I-4 west-bound with deputies in pursuit.

