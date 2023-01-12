XXXTentacion Slain-Trial

In this June 27, 2018, file photo a fan wears a cross around her neck dangling on a t-shirt in remembrance before she enters a memorial for the rapper, XXXTentacion in Sunrise, Fla.

 BRYNN ANDERSON/AP PHOTO, FILE

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — More than four years after gunmen killed emerging rap star XXXTentacion during a robbery outside a South Florida motorcycle shop, three suspects are now scheduled to go on trial.

Shooting suspect Michael Boatwright, 28, and his accused accomplices, Dedrick Williams, 26, and Trayvon Newsome, 24, could all receive life sentences if convicted of first-degree murder. They are also charged with armed robbery. They have pleaded not guilty.

