Andino and del Valle

Wesley Vazquez Andino, left, and Adriana Oyola Del Valle were arrested by Delaware State Police earlier this month in connection to a March 2023 shooting death of a motorcyclist in Bartow.

 COURTESY PHOTO/PCSO

BARTOW — Two murder suspects who were being sought by detectives from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office were arrested by Delaware State Police on April 7. They were wanted for their part in the murder of a 34-year-old Benjamin Mason III of Bartow, who was fatally shot while riding a motorcycle.

Wesley Vazquez Andino, 28, and Adriana Oyola Del Valle, 26, were located and arrested on Polk County warrants. Vazquez Andino has been charged with first degree murder, while Oyola Del Valle was charged with accessory to a capital felony. Both were brought back to Polk County on April 24 and have been indicted by a grand jury.

