AVON PARK — Councilwoman Maria Sutherland offered a number of ideas at a recent council meeting on improving the appearance of the Main Street Mall.
Sutherland said she was hoping for more of a “green-thumb approach” to the maintenance of the Mall.
The city’s request for bids for maintenance/mowing of the Mall had been pulled in November with Sutherland and Deputy Mayor Stanley Spurlock favoring a more comprehensive landscaping plan and upkeep program for the mile-long historic feature of the city.
Director of Infrastructure Ronnie Jones had to leave the recent council meeting early so he was not present to respond concerning an updating of the bid request.
Sutherland said she wanted to know the current Mall maintenance schedule.
“I really want to pin it down to where we get the bid out there with something concrete,” she said. Does Jones need input from garden clubs or a landscape designer for advice on maintenance of the Mall’s greenery?
Interim City Manager Kim Gay said she would have Jones prepare an update on the Mall issues.
Also, Sutherland said some of the lights for Christmas remain on the Mall throughout the year. Before they are all taken down, she wanted to see which ones can remain.
“I know the ones in front of the Hotel Jacaranda were left up, but they weren’t working,” Sutherland said. “I know they started working on them just before Christmas, but they should have been working on them in June or July when they were out.
“If we are going to keep the lights on throughout the year, let’s make them work and not just hang them there with no bulbs.”
At the beginning of the year, when a separate Mall maintenance fund was established, council discussed putting lights on the trees in front of the Little Italy restaurant, Sutherland noted.
There was an issue with people mowing over the extension cords, but those oak trees are perfect for other little lights, she said.
Money was set aside for decorating four sections of the Mall, but that has not been completed, Sutherland said.
Spulock said some of the lights are not working now. Some of the light posts are out already, too.
Sutherland said it requires somebody driving through the downtown at night to look at it.
The rest of the 9,000 citizens see it, she said, wondering how is it city employees don’t.
Also, Sutherland suggested having some blooming plants near the bridge by Lake Anoka on U.S. 27 where motorists enter the city.
Right now the foliage is a scraggly mess, she said. It is a beautification effort that doesn’t require a lot of maintenance in the long-run.
“I would love to see something on the south end of town especially along the bridge,” Sutherland said.