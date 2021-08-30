AVON PARK — After being hired to an administrative position with the City of Fort Meade, Avon Park Councilwoman Maria Sutherland has been absent from some council meetings, but plans to attend or participate online when possible.
Deputy Mayor Jim Barnard said there is a problem with only four councilmembers voting with Sutherland not being there to vote.
Sutherland, who was hired recently as assistant city manager of the Polk County city, said Friday that she has attended some Avon Park council meetings.
“I have been on Zoom and will continue to go on Zoom when I can,” she said.
Sutherland said she informed both the city attorney and city manager that it is a little difficult for her to get to the meetings, so she will make it to the ones that she can.
“Being that it is so close to the end of my term, I will attend the ones I absolutely can attend,” she said. “My new professional position has taken me away from being able to devote the time necessary to attend the meetings whole heartedly. Because I am not running for reelection, it was a decision made because I got this new position.
“Council in the past has allowed others not to attend without any kind of question and I would presume I would be treated the same.”
Sutherland’s term ends in November along with the terms of Brenda Gray and Shirley Johnson with none of the incumbents running to retain their seat on the council.
With Sutherland absent, the City Council had a 2-2 vote on Monday on the first motion on the fire assessment.
Barnard said, “We definitely don’t want to go to 2-2 all the time. That is why I always have faith in [Councilwoman] Shirley Johnson. I always knew her to be a friend, to be fair, to be honest and a really good straight forward Christian woman and I appreciate the fact that she was there. I have always supported her.
“I told her, I wished she could have stayed on permanently, because I know that she does a great job and she is really good for the city as well as her community, but unfortunately she stuck to her guns saying she wouldn’t run if she was appointed temporarily and she decided to go with that conviction.
“I told her if she would of run, I would have supported her. I trust her 100%. She is a good person and I am going to miss not having her and just hope that the three replacements will make the City Council a good one,” Barnard said.
The problem the City of Avon Park has is people on staff coming and going where people don’t stay a long time, he said.
Barnard said since the current city manager, Mark Shrader, was hired the city has lost three major staff members.
“It is the same thing with the City Council, if you keep getting people in and out and not enough experience then you have problems with people who have different ideas,” he said.
“I don’t really like to see people coming and going all the time, but I like to see us get good people,” he said. “I know two of the candidates who I think will be great, the other two I don’t know, but obviously one or two of them is going to be elected. I just have hope and faith whoever they are that they are all going to be good for the City of Avon Park.”