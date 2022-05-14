AVON PARK — Heidi Candess Sutton, 39, of Avon Park was arrested by deputies from the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday at 1:25 a.m. and is facing multiple charges, including giving a false ID to law enforcement; possession of cocaine; possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug equipment; resisting an officer to sign a citation or post bond; driving with a suspended license – second offense, and possession of marijuana, not more than 20 grams
In the early morning hours of Wednesday, deputies made a traffic stop on a car with an expired registration tag. The driver was the only person in the vehicle and would be identified as Sutton. The HCSO arrest report shows the deputy was familiar with the defendant and knew from a previous traffic stop that she did not have a valid license.
The deputy requested her name and date of birth to which she allegedly gave the name Betty Young. The deputy said he knew that was false because of the prior traffic stop. He detained Sutton in handcuffs.
The deputy noticed some hand and body gestures and ordered the defendant to release her clenched hands. He found a small baggie with a white rock-like substance that would test positive on a field test for cocaine. The deputy also saw a baggie on the passenger’s floor that had a crystal substance and another baggie in a driver’s side compartment; both would test positive for methamphetamine.
Sutton is being held without bond in the county’s jail.