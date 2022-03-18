ARCADIA — An 18-year-old Tampa woman has been charged with driving without a valid driver license following a crash into a playground area at the Imagination Station Preschool, leaving one child dead and another in serious condition at Desoto Memorial Hospital.
According to Florida Highway Patrol, the driver of the Jeep Cherokee was traveling east on East Magnolia Street (State Road 70) at around 4:31 p.m. Wednesday, approaching SE Mills Avenue. The little girls were playing in the center’s fenced playground when the Jeep traveled off the roadway, traveled over a raised concrete curb, collided with a street sign, crossed the sidewalk and then collided with a chain link fence, metal post and wooden support post at the corner of the preschool.
The report states the vehicle then continued east and collided with several other wooden support posts and playground equipment. In doing so, the vehicle struck a 4-year-old female and a 5-year-old female before colliding with another tree in the same area and then coming to a final rest.
The 4-year-old was transported to Gulf Coast Hospital where she was pronounced deceased. The 5-year-old was transported to Desoto Memorial Hospital in serious condition.
The driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was also transported to Desoto Memorial Hospital for treatment of minor injuries. She was booked into the Desoto County Jail following treatment.
Florida Highway Patrol continues its investigation into the crash.