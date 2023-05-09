Deadly Bus Stop Crash

Emergency personnel respond to a fatal collision in Brownsville, Texas, on Sunday. Several migrants were killed after they were struck by a vehicle while waiting at a bus stop near Ozanam Center, a migrant and homeless shelter.

 MICHAEL GONZALEZ/AP PHOTO

BROWNSVILLE, Texas — Police say the driver in a deadly crash that killed eight people in Brownsville, Texas, has been charged with manslaughter. The SUV he was driving slammed into a crowd, injured at least 10 others, all waiting for a bus Sunday outside a migrant shelter in the border city.

With no bench at the unmarked city bus stop, some of the victims were sitting on the curb around 8:30 a.m. when the driver hit them, surveillance video from the Bishop Enrique San Pedro Ozanam Center showed. Brownsville police investigator Martin Sandoval, who confirmed the latest death Sunday evening, said police did not know whether the collision was intentional.

