Sweden Foreign Minister

Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom opens the door ahead of an interview with the Associated Press at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Stockholm, Sweden, Monday.

 FREDRICK SANDBERG/TT NEWS AGENCY via AP

STOCKHOLM — Sweden’s center-right government will fulfil all requirements under a deal with Turkey to join NATO and will concentrate external relations to its immediate neighborhood while dropping the previous administration’s “feminist foreign policy,” the country’s top diplomat said Monday.

Foreign Minister Tobias Billström said the new government shares Turkey’s concern about the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, which is considered a terrorist organization in Turkey, Europe and the United States.

