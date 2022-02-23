Over 100 couples celebrated Valentine’s Day with a gourmet dinner and wine pairing at Secret Gardens Winery & Farm in the countryside of Sebring.
What most guests did not realize is that this was the 1,753 year that St. Valentine’s Day has been celebrated. It all started back in 269 A.D. when Valentine, later named St. Valentine, wrote to a little girl and ended his note saying, “From Your Valentine.”
The story is told that Valentine was under house arrest for professing Christianity in ancient Rome. He was challenged by a judge named Asterius who promised Valentine that if he could heal his daughter of blindness, he would get any wish of his granted, figuring Valentine would ask for his life to be spared. Valentine performed the miracle and his wish was for Asterius and his family to be baptized as Christians. They were and the letter to Judge Asterius’ daughter before he died was the start of Valentine’s Day.
Valentine is also said to have cut hearts out of parchment paper. He sent them to fellow Christians, reminding them to stay strong in the face of persecution by Emperor Claudius.
Valentine’s Day celebrations in the Middle Ages began to be held on Feb. 14, as it was believed to be the month of the “pairing” of the birds … a day of romance and devotion for the birds and human lovers.
It all fit together at Secret Gardens Winery & Farm Feb. 14 when the three-course dinner prepared by chef Amy Freeze (Gourmeteveryday.net) was “paired” with Secret Gardens sweet and dry wines. The grapes were grown on the 5.5-acre vineyard owned by Rick, Valerie and Lexi Murray. It too was an evening of romance and devotion. Students from Frostproof High School where Amy teaches served the tables and managed the tasting bar. Annette Hicks was Amy’s sous chef.
Guests arrived, ordered their favorite wine, visited the tasting bar and then enjoyed a mixed green salad with a home made strawberry-honey vinaigrette dressing.
The main course was a cocoa-rubbed filet with a strawberry-balsamic reduction. A dark chocolate-espresso torte with strawberry coulis was served for dessert. Coffee was provided by Strangely Warmed Coffee Co. of Sebring. Each place setting included a card with a Valentine’s riddle on one side and the answer on the other. One asked, “What is a Valentine hamburger?” The answer was, “What is a meat ball?”
Guests were seated two, six and eight to a table, where they shared the evening with new friends, old friends and of course, their Valentine. Musicians Barney and Nancy Miesse added the perfect touch with their mellow love songs. Married 11 years, they have played their music together for 13 years and do about 100 shows a year.
Jim and Carol Dingmasn from Rockford, Michigan, snowbirding in Avon Park, were the longest married lovers. They married July 10, 1964 and will celebrate their 58th anniversary.
The youngest attending “newlyweds” of 18 years were Malachi and Leah Jaggers of Delphi, Indiana. They were down visiting her parents. They were touring the Highlands County countryside and ran across Secret Gardens, stopped in and made reservations for the dinner. Malachi is a professional musician and will be performing at the Circle Theater in Sebring at 7 p.m. April 1. Catch him on the internet at www.malachijaggers.com
Besides the gourmet dinners, Secret Gardens offers a variety of Amish treats like jams, jellies, barbecue sauces and more. They offer tastings to decide which of their wines appeals to you. They are at 8222 W. Josephine Road in rural Sebring. Call Lexi Murray for detailed information about hours and upcoming events at 863-414-4618.